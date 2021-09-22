Search

22/09/2021

Concerns raised over anti-social behaviour at Market Yard in Kilkenny

Concerns raised over anti-social behaviour at Market Yard in Kilkenny

There have been complaints of anti-social behaviour at the Market Yard late at night

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Concerns have been raised about ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour in the Market Yard area of the city.
Chairman of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick raised his concerns at a recent meeting.
“I have some concerns about the Market Yard. I am delighted with the recent funding announcement,” he said adding that people were gathering outdoors late at night in the Market Yard and the Parade and that this was ‘concerning’.
Cllr John Coonan voiced his agreement at the meeting.
“There are some difficulties which are raising their ugly heads late at night. We are collaborating with gardaí and I am calling for the area to be closed to the public at a certain hour,” he added.
Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council, Tim Butler said that he was conscious that while the Market Yard is a shared outdoor space for socialised during the daytime, that is not the same at nighttime.
Superintendent of Kilkenny Garda Station, Derek Hughes said that gardaí are ‘facing challenges’ at the Market Yard and the Parade at weekends and would continue have gardaí on the beat in these areas.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media