Minister in Kilkenny tomorrow to open new road and housing developments

The new link road will be opened officially tomorrow
The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien will be in Kilkenny tomorrow (Thursday) for a number of significant local engagements.
They include the official opening of the new LIHAF connector road in Kilkenny’s Western Environs.
There will also be ribbon cuttings for several new housing developments including in Castlecomer, at Margaretsfield on the Callan Road and at the former Broguemaker site on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny City.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.