Kilkenny businesses received €246,252 through Online Retail Scheme

Businesses in Kilkenny and Carlow received funding of €246,252 and €346,882, respectively, from the Online Retail Scheme to date through grants of between €10,000 and €25,000, Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has said.

The Online Retail Scheme was first launched in 2018 to aid retailers in increasing their customer base and extending their offering to include an online platform. The Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme was set up in response to the pandemic and the urgent need for retailers to increase their online capability. To date, the Scheme has provided funding of over €19 million to more than 500 businesses across the country.

“Businesses across Kilkenny and Carlow have benefited from the Online Retail Scheme since its inception in 2018, but it’s been of particular help to retailers over the past 18 months as it allowed them to continue trading while their doors were shut," Deputy Phelan said.

“Businesses that had never traded online previously had to completely pivot their businesses when the country went into lockdown last year and were able to do so with the help of funding from the scheme.

“I’m delighted to say today that Kilkenny and Carlow businesses have received a total of €593,134 in funding through the Scheme. For many of these retailers, the ability to trade online was the most significant factor in keeping their businesses open and protecting local jobs.

“The three rounds of the Online Retail Scheme to date are currently being reviewed and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar recently signalled his intention to open a further round of applications for funding later this year.

“In addition to the Online Retail Scheme, the Trading Online Voucher Scheme, administered by Local Enterprise Offices, offers vouchers of up to €2,500 to help businesses develop their online trading capabilities.

“I would encourage any local business that has not already applied for the voucher to contact their Local Enterprise Office to find out more about the application process."