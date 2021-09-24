Kilkenny gardaí urge drivers to be conscious of other road users on Make Way Day '21

Kilkenny gardaí are supporting the Disability Federation of Ireland in their "Make Way Day '21” initiative, which is taking place today.
Gardaí are urging drivers to be conscious of other road users, particularly those with impaired mobility and disability by asking them not to park on footpaths or use designated disabled parking bays without a proper permit.
As part of Operation Enable, An Garda Síochána have targeted offences relating to the improper use of disabled parking bays and parking on footpaths with over 2,200 Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued nationally so far this year.
