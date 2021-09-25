Rose Gardens home offers the ideal location together with walk-in perfection

A magnificent and modern detached executive residence built to a very high standard, 6 Rose Gardens has everything you could look for in a home.



Boasting a luxurious interior throughout this property, which was built in 2005, represents the ultimate in luxurious suburban living yet situated within easy reach of a host of amenities.

Set in mature and private grounds, this home is a statement of contemporary living with style, functionally and versatility in mind.

Beyond the handsome façade lies a wealth of tremendously generous proportions married with an abundance of exquisite attention to detail extending over three levels to 301 square metres (3,240 square feet).

The owner’s sophisticated eye for quality and detail is evident throughout the property and gives an exceptionally rare combination of an ideal location together with walk-in perfection. The bespoke interior includes a large open plan kitchen/dining room with double doors leading out into the sun drenched south west facing rear garden allowing for an abundance of natural light to flood this space. The comforts of modern living are continued throughout with high ceilings, spacious bedrooms and luxurious bathrooms and all this married together to create this unique home.



The ground floor accommodation comprises: entrance hall with guest WC, cloakroom and a storage closet, a large sitting room with open plan access through to a luxurious and spacious kitchen/dining room and a separate large utility room. A study/play room completes the accommodation at ground level.

The layout on the first floor level is as equally impressive and comprises: a large landing with a feature arched picture window, a magnificent drawing room, a large master bedroom (with en-suite) and a double bedroom (with en-suite). On the top floor there is a spacious landing, four large double bedrooms (two with en-suites) and a family bathroom.

The property is positioned in a desirable and private enclave of four detached houses just inside the entrance to the exclusive Rose Hill development.

The front garden is fully walled with decorative wrought iron railings and a vehicular entrance gate. There is parking to the front and side of the property for up to four cars. A flowerbed is planted with mature hedging.

Double teak timber vehicular gates give access to the left hand side and rear of the property. The sun drenched south west facing rear garden (51ft x 47ft) is fully walled and very secluded. A large Astroturf area is ideal as a children’s play area. A block built shed is built to an exceptionally high standard of finish. There is also a pedestrian gate to the right hand side of the property.



The exclusive development of Rose Hill is superbly located just off the Kells Road (R697) close to the roundabout with the N76 Callan Road and the Kilkenny Ring Road. A 15-minute stroll will take you into Kilkenny City centre to enjoy many of the wonderful attractions including Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny Design Centre, Rothe House and St Canice’s Cathedral.

Kilkenny is one of Ireland’s most cosmopolitan cities, with many attractions and festivals, eateries and creative people resulting in an electric atmosphere.



Viewing of this property is highly recommended. Further information from selling agent John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-77 21904 or email john@sfmccreery.com

6 Rose Gardens,

Rose Hill,

Kells Road

Kilkenny

R95 N6T7

Asking price: €795,000

BER Rating: B2