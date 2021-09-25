Stacks of potential on offer with this charming Three Chimneys property

Awash with character and charm, Three Chimneys is a unique period home with four bedrooms and a spectacular rear garden surrounded by a beautiful old stone wall and elevated suntrap lawn - the perfect space to enjoy the peace and tranquility of village life.

This most attractive home offers well-proportioned accommodation. Ideally suited for remote working it boasts lots of natural light and presents an exciting opportunity for those seeking a property in turnkey condition throughout.

Entering the home, a traditional-style porch leads to a beautiful entrance hallway. This exceptionally bright space features original tiling, while a double door spills onto sun trap patio and garden.



The living room is a multipurpose dual aspect room which draws an abundance of natural light. The original open fireplace has a beautiful ornate cast iron, tile and detail.

The ground floor has a guest w/c which is finished with a classic white w/c and whb. Tiled from floor to ceiling, it is fitted with an electric Triton shower.

Bright and Alluring

The sitting room, the focal point of the home, is ideally situated off both the main entrance hallway and kitchen. With original timber floorboards, the dual aspect nature of the room allows for morning and evening light. Features of the room include the beautiful ornate fireplace with its mix of deep hand-crafted red tile and detailed mantelpiece, while there is also a coved ceiling with detailed centre rose.

The kitchen-dining room is a bright and alluring room boasting a great selection of floor and eye level units, laminate countertops and tiled splashback. The kitchen includes a Rayburn oil fire range cooker, while the hot press is also located here.

Three Chimneys has a back kitchen and utility room which has a good selection of additional kitchen storage units. Featuring the usual plumbing for dishwasher, washing machine, whb and integrated electric hob, there is a large window overlooking the garden.



Moving to the first floor a solid timber post and rail stairs leads to a bright and open L-shaped space with ample light from landing window. The landing offers lovely views overlooking rear garden.

The first bedroom, which is finished with solid timber floorboards, has a cast iron original fireplace. The second bedroom, a large double room, is an exceptionally bright room with dual aspect. The room is finished with plush carpet and roller blinds.

The home’s main bathroom is tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling. Finished with classic white w/c and whb the bathroom has a fitted corner Jacuzzi bathtub and free standing electric Triton shower.

The third bedroom is a double room, finished with plush carpet, while the fourth bedroom is a large double room with solid timber flooring. This bedroom has a beautiful original open fireplace with ornate tiled hearth, cast iron inset and solid timber mantelpiece. A dual aspect room, the attic is accessed here.

Spectacular Garden

Outside the rear garden is a spectacular area. A beautiful old stone wall separates an elevated sun trap from the lawn, a serene patio and garden space. Featuring beautiful mature trees and landscaped stepped lawns, this is the perfect space for both private peaceful tranquility or could just as easily be the perfect safe space to raise your family.



The property includes lots of block built and secure stone sheds with no shortage of outdoor storage space.

Ideally located within Piltown village, with its abundant local services and amenities, the property is also only a 20 minute drive from Waterford City and less than two hours from Dublin Airport.

This home will appeal to families, lifestyle entrepreneurs, retirees and investors alike and needs to be viewed to be truly appreciated.

Further information and viewing details from DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or ella@dngelladunphy.com

Three Chimneys

Creamery Road

Piltown

Co Kilkenny

E32Y865

Guide Price: €325,000

BER Rating: C2