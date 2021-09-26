A country jewel for sale in Clomantagh

Looking for a home which is a haven of tranquility? Pat Gannon Auctioneers have brought something special to market.

This truly impressive family home, built in the1900s, was purchased in 2004 by the current owners. Since then, it has been re-roofed and extended to the rear and side to house a fabulous kitchen which looks out on to the wonderful garden and views of the countryside.



This home has been beautifully maintained and is presented in excellent condition throughout. Sitting on c.10 acres, with a c.2 acre orchard across the road from the house, there’s a c.2½ acre field across the road from the gated entrance to the yard, where a stream meanders through and around the field featuring a pond in the centre.

The main property has two entrance gates, one on to the yard and the main entrance has electric gates leading onto a driveway, with lawn and mature shrubbery to the left heading towards the house/yard. There are two fields to the right with post and rail fencing.

This is a most fabulous setting, with the wonderful views of Campion Castle and Clontubrid Castle behind you. This property is something different; there are a number of hidden areas to retreat to – if you’re a keen gardener there’s an abundance of lawn/trees/shrubbery to attend to, plenty of space for a vegetable plot. Even if you just want to enjoy the peace and serenity, there’s no place better than this.

Once inside this amazing home, people can appreciate how the owners have retained many of the original features throughout: the 9’5” ceilings, window shutters on all windows – all in perfect working order, the original tiles in the porch and hallway, original wood flooring in the two generously sized reception rooms with feature fireplaces, both with solid fuel stoves. A tremendously bright fabulous modern kitchen with 9’5” ceiling, two patio doors – capturing the most stunning views of the landscaped gardens and surrounding countryside – the heart of the home. What a setting to enjoy while having your breakfast every morning!

If you are looking for your own retreat, an escape from all the hustle and bustle, once you step inside these gates, you’ve got it all here.

Further information from Pat Gannon Auctioneers, 55 John Street, tel 056-7723298 or email info@gannonauctioneers.com

Clomantagh

Barna

Thurles

Co Kilkenny

E41 D596

Guide Price: €500,000