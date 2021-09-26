Search

26/09/2021

Seven Ages of Mam is coming to the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny

Seven Ages of Mam is coming to the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

A play which has received rave reviews to date is coming to The Watergate.
Seven Ages of Mam is a hilarious take on motherhood, sexuality, grief, infidelity, ageing, love, lust and loneliness.
A contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare’s most famous soliloquy -  but from a Mam’s point of view!
This new, heart warmingly funny yet poignant playis written by and stars Pauline O’Driscoll (Smalltown, The Young Offenders).
The play is finally touring in Ireland for the first time having garnered rave reviews and been nominated Best New Play at its world premiere at the Brighton Fringe Festival in 2019.
This comedy will have audiences in tears of laughter and deals with love, loss, forgiveness and letting go.
This one-woman show delves into what it means to be a woman and a mother.
Pauline O’Driscoll explained that the piece has a wide appeal.
“Anyone who is a mum, knows a mum or
ever had a mum will relate to this play .... yes, in other words everyone! One male audience member actually
told me he laughed and cried and next day took his mum to lunch. I loved hearing that. On behalf of mothers all over the world, it made my day,” she said.
The creative team behind Seven Ages of Mam is made up of Pauline O’Driscoll (performer, producer, co -writer), Mark Evans (co-writer) and Tom Kibbe (director)
Seven Ages of Man will be performed at The Watergate on October 2 and 3 and tickets are €18/€15.
For more see www.watergatetheatre.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media