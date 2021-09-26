Seven Ages of Mam is coming to the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny

A play which has received rave reviews to date is coming to The Watergate.
Seven Ages of Mam is a hilarious take on motherhood, sexuality, grief, infidelity, ageing, love, lust and loneliness.
A contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare’s most famous soliloquy - but from a Mam’s point of view!
This new, heart warmingly funny yet poignant playis written by and stars Pauline O’Driscoll (Smalltown, The Young Offenders).
The play is finally touring in Ireland for the first time having garnered rave reviews and been nominated Best New Play at its world premiere at the Brighton Fringe Festival in 2019.
This comedy will have audiences in tears of laughter and deals with love, loss, forgiveness and letting go.
This one-woman show delves into what it means to be a woman and a mother.
Pauline O’Driscoll explained that the piece has a wide appeal.
“Anyone who is a mum, knows a mum or
ever had a mum will relate to this play .... yes, in other words everyone! One male audience member actually
told me he laughed and cried and next day took his mum to lunch. I loved hearing that. On behalf of mothers all over the world, it made my day,” she said.
The creative team behind Seven Ages of Mam is made up of Pauline O’Driscoll (performer, producer, co -writer), Mark Evans (co-writer) and Tom Kibbe (director)
Seven Ages of Man will be performed at The Watergate on October 2 and 3 and tickets are €18/€15.
For more see www.watergatetheatre.ie
