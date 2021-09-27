Outdoor cinema to show Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers on Kilkenny Day

A tender moment from Wolfwalkers
An outdoor cinema at Kilkenny Castle will host a special showing of Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers for Kilkenny Day.
In association with Kilkenny Animated and introduced by Wolfwalkers producer Paul Young and co-director Ross Stewart. Watch Oscar nominated Wolfwalkers on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle in the very city the movie is set.
Open to all ages, this special opening night event will take place on Saturday, October 9. With just two screenings, and limited numbers, get your tickets quick for this ‘not to be missed’ event!
Location: Kilkenny Castle Grounds Time: 7pm and 9pm.
Tickets: €5. Available at www.watergatetheatre.ie
