Pop up event to take place in Thomastown to raise funds for the Weir Pool

Thomastown Community River Trust are hosting a pop up event in Thomastown, launching this Thursday by Minister Malcolm Noonan at 7pm at Market Street, Thomastown (formerly Comerfords bakery shop).

This event, will open daily from Friday to Sunday (October 1 - 3) and will display an exhibition on the Industrial Heritage of Thomastown. Visitors will have the opportunity to become a Friend of the Weir Pool, donate to TCRT, and receive a free Weir Pool tote bag with a donation of or over €20! There will also be an interactive project where you can have your say on the future development of The Weir Pool.

The Weir Pool costs €6,000 annually to manage and maintain. TCRT relies on a dedicated team of volunteers and community fundraising in order to sustain this fantastic facility.

This event is our final fundraising action for this year. Due to the pandemic, TCRT have been unable to host vital fundraising days such as the annual St. Patrick's Day Splash - Wet The Shamrock!

The Weir Pool has been designed, built and developed by Thomastown Community River Trust, and has had an amazingly successful season in summer 2021. Many people throughout lockdown found solace in wild swimming at the Weir Pool daily, even through the colder months. Throughout the warmer months of summer local people and visitors enjoyed refreshing dips, picnics at our donated picnic tables, and felt safe to swim as the pool was lifeguarded throughout the season. As well as this, The Weir Pool hosted yoga classes with KRSP, swim lessons with Swim Ireland, and had Happy Valley Coffee providing refreshments on the weekends. The Weir Pool has truly blossomed into a vital public space for Thomastown, and TCRT are delighted to see it utilised so positively.

For The Weir Pool to continue on this trajectory and provide many more free, positive, safe, and enjoyable experiences for the local community and visitors, the trust needs financial support and all donations are appreciated.

To donate online: click here: https://bit.ly/WeirPool