Mayoral certificate for 'positive promotion of Kilkenny overseas'

Dan Dillon from Colorado, USA, has been honored this week with a Mayoral Certificate to acknowledge his ‘positive promotion of Kilkenny City overseas’.

Dan, who made a surprise visit to Kilkenny, was surprised himself when Mayor Andrew McGuinness presented him with the certificate during what Dan thought was a spontaneous visit to Kilkenny’s Town Hall.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People, Mayor Andrew McGuinness said, “I’ve known Dan for many years and I’ve always admired his love and passion for Kilkenny and how he promotes our city at every opportunity.”

“His good friend Tomas Jackman contacted me and suggested we do something for Dan so I thought it was fitting to acknowledge him with a Mayoral Certificate,” he said.

“We decided to surprise him. I ‘accidentally’ bumped into Dan and his friends Tomas Jackman and Myles Kavanagh as they walked through the foyer of City Hall. I invited them in for a chat and we made the surprise presentation. Dan was delighted and it was great to see such a positive reaction.,” said Mayor McGuinness.

When presenting the certificate Mayor McGuinness said, “Dan, you have consistently promoted all that is beautiful, unique and positive about Kilkenny City, through social media and beyond. You have become a great friend to our city and a much loved character by so many local people who now call you 'one of our own'.”