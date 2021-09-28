Search

Inspiring talk on Ros Tapestry to take place as part of Kilkenny Day celebrations

Tapestry is currently on display in Kilkenny Castle (free but ticketed), with the panel being worked on in public view at Rothe House

Tapestry is currently on display in Kilkenny Castle (free but ticketed), with the panel being worked on in public view at Rothe House.

An inspiring talk by a celebrated artist who has designed the panels of the Ros Tapestry will take place as part of upcoming Kilkenny Day celebrations.

The Ros Tapestry Talks - a Historic Tale Told in Thread focuses on the collaboration of over 150 embroiders from the South-east. The Ros tapestry’s final panel depicting the ‘Battle of the Kingdom of Ossory’ has been worked on in locations across Kilkenny.

On Kilkenny, Day Rothe House will host an inspiring talk by the artist Ann Griffin Bernstorff, researcher, historian and designer of all the Ros Tapestry panels as well as embroider Maggie Dunne (TBC). The Ros Tapestry is currently on display in Kilkenny Castle (free but ticketed), with the panel being worked on in public view at Rothe House. 

Location: Rothe House Time: 2pm. Tickets: Free. Available at www.watergatetheatre.ie.

