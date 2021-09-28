Two-month prison sentence for stealing cider from Kilkenny petrol station

Kilkenny Courthouse
A defendant who admitted stealing two crates of Bulmers from a petrol station on the outskirts of Kilkenny City was sentenced to two months in prison.
Michael Carthy, Bay 1, Wetlands Halting Site, Kilkenny admitted stealing the alcohol, which was valued at €56, from the Amber Filling Station, College Road, Kilkenny on April 13, 2021.
Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that on the date in question the defendant entered Amber Filling Station at approximately 8.30pm and picked up two crates of Bulmers and made no attempt to pay for them and left the premises.
The defendant has six previous convictions, including convictions for burglary, theft and violent disorder.
Solicitor Chris Hogan told the court that his client was drinking at the time of the offending behaviour and was intoxicated at the time and that there was ‘a certain level of pressure’ put on him.
“He has apologised and made full admissions,” Mr Hogan added.
Compensation of €55 was also paid to the court.
Judge Geraldine Carthy said that what was challenging for the court was that the defendant got the benefit of a suspended sentence last December.
“Unfortunately that did not deter him,” she said and convicted the defendant under section 4 of The Theft and Fraud Offences Act and imposed a two-month prison sentence.
Martin Costello, double gold-winning Paralympic Games winner, receiving the news to his new home at Pairc Nua
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.