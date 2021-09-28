Search

28/09/2021

Two-month prison sentence for stealing cider from Kilkenny petrol station

Kilkenny District Court

Kilkenny Courthouse

A defendant who admitted stealing two crates of Bulmers from a petrol station on the outskirts of Kilkenny City was sentenced to two months in prison.
Michael Carthy, Bay 1, Wetlands Halting Site, Kilkenny admitted stealing the alcohol, which was valued at €56, from the Amber Filling Station, College Road, Kilkenny on April 13, 2021.
Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that on the date in question the defendant entered Amber Filling Station at approximately 8.30pm and picked up two crates of Bulmers and made no attempt to pay for them and left the premises.
The defendant has six previous convictions, including convictions for burglary, theft and violent disorder.
Solicitor Chris Hogan told the court that his client was drinking at the time of the offending behaviour and was intoxicated at the time and that there was ‘a certain level of pressure’ put on him.
“He has apologised and made full admissions,” Mr Hogan added.
Compensation of €55 was also paid to the court.
Judge Geraldine Carthy said that what was challenging for the court was that the defendant got the benefit of a suspended sentence last December.
“Unfortunately that did not deter him,” she said and convicted the defendant under section 4 of The Theft and Fraud Offences Act and imposed a two-month prison sentence.

