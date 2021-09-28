Search

28/09/2021

Two Kilkenny firms awarded Gold Standard for Sustainability

Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, and Deirdre Ryan, Director of Origin Green, at the virtual event

Reporter:

news reporter

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Glanbia and O’Shea Farms have been awarded Origin Green Gold Membership following extensive auditing across a range of sustainability initiatives, at a ceremony held by Bord Bia and Origin Green.

Origin Green introduced Gold Membership in 2020, recognising members who are performing at a high level or excelling in their sustainability performance.  The new scheme has driven Irish businesses to further increase their focus on sustainability issues.

To attain Origin Green Gold Membership a company must demonstrate exceptional annual performance in areas such as raw material sourcing; water and energy efficiency; waste reduction; packaging; and social sustainability. This year’s Origin Green Gold Members excelled most in the areas of energy, packaging and community engagement.

Deirdre Ryan, Director of Origin Green and Sustainable Assurance with Bord Bia, commented: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that two businesses from county Kilkenny have achieved Gold Member status this year. This achievement reflects that hard work of all of their teams.  As we look to address the urgency of climate change and the need for sustainable development, it is excellent to see companies like these, showing leadership. 

At the event, Origin Green launched their Progress Update Report 2021, which demonstrated progress on a range of sustainability actions. 

The Progress Update Report presents an overview of the latest developments within the Origin Green programme and highlights the significant and ongoing efforts of its members to impact positively on greener ways of farming and the adoption of more sustainable food production methods.

Speaking at the event, Tara McCarthy CEO of Bord Bia, said: “Bord Bia is delighted to share the important results and industry leading achievements outlined in the Origin Green Progress Update Report 2021, as proof and progress continue to be trademarks of our world-class, national sustainability programme. This evidence of environmental improvements compiled from our members, and verified by international auditors Mabbett, highlights that the programme’s vast scale across the Irish food and drink industry are what makes Origin Green unique and effective."

Speaking today, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said that sustainability is at the centre of Food Vision 2030, the new ten-year strategy for the Irish agri-food sector. “The commitments in the strategy are substantial, and have the potential to be transformative. Food Vision 2030 charts a way forward for all of us in the agri-food sector to deliver on its key ambition - for Ireland to become “A World Leader in Sustainable Food Systems”. The requirement to deliver continuous improvement and proof of environmental sustainability comes from a powerful combination of changing societal and consumer demands; and the requirements of major trade customers for Irish food and drink. Of direct relevance is the strategy’s goal to strengthen and invest in Origin Green and other sustainability supports to reflect the higher level of ambition for the agri-food sector.”

“I believe that this strategy sets the agri-food sector on a new and challenging pathway, but one which also comes with great opportunity.”

Since its inception in 2012, Origin Green has grown to collaborate with 55,000 farms and over 300 leading Irish food and drink companies to prove and improve their sustainability practices to meet the evolving needs of global customers and consumers.

 

 

