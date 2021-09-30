Mayor urges housing minister to convey Kilkenny ring road message to Dublin

Mayor of Kilkenny Andrew McGuinness used the opportunity of Minister O’ Brien’s visit last week to urge him to take a message back to Dublin with him.

Speaking at the opening of the new LIHAF road in Kilkenny’s Breagagh Valley, Mayor McGuinness said there it was vital the northern ring road was completed as soon as possible. He said it would improve economic activity and attract business.

“It would be absolutely fantastic for us. It’s been an issue that has been on the agenda ever since I have been on the council, and I would just like to ask you to bring that back to the table and fight the cause for us."

Meanwhile, Kilkenny County Council has a brief ready for tender to procure consultants to prepare a Strategic Assessment Report on the proposed Ring Road extension. The report will play a vital role in how the design and planning phase of this important strategic project for Kilkenny proceeds.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick says the completion of the ring road ‘has to be at the forefront of the development of Kilkenny’: “Without the extension of the Ring Road we cannot develop as a city and county,” he noted.

Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne highlighted earlier this year the project has been tied up in the court system for years and Covid-19 has also had an impact.