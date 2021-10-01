Women outnumber men in Kilkenny City!

Here's what made the front page of the Kilkenny People on October 1, 1971 - 50 years ago this week

Women are in the majority in Kilkenny City according to the 1971 census returns. They outnumber the men by 604. Strangely enough, the position is reversed for the county, where the men outnumber the women by 2,843.

A satisfactory feature of the returns is that for the first time since 1841 the population of Kilkenny has increased. The increase over the 1966 figure is 1,348, while the city shows an increase of 224. Both figures represent a rise of 2.2 per cent. Net emigration has dropped to 3.1 per thousand of the population, compared with 10.9 per 1,000 in 1961-66.

The population of Kilkenny now stands at 61,811 - 32,025 men and 29,780 women. It was 60,463 in 1961-66. The city’s population has risen from 10,068 in 1961-66 to 10,292 in 1971.

The increase of 1,348 in Kilkenny’s population is made up of 713 females and 635 males while of the estimated emigration of 944 persons, 619 were females and 325 males.

Kilkenny is one of four counties to show a substantial reduction in net emigration, the others being Laois, Wexford and Kildare, while in Waterford there was an increase of 0.6 per thousand in net immigration.

Population figures for the rural areas are also interesting. Callan, Carrick-on-Suir No 3, Castlecomer and Urlingford rural districts show slight declines while Ida, Kilkenny, Thomastown and Waterford No 2 show slight increases.

PUT THE COUNTRY IN SAFE HANDS

A call to find an alternative Government to the present Fianna Fail administration and to put the country into ‘safer hands’ was made by Labour TD Dr Conor Cruise O’Brien at the annual Labour Party dinner in the Newpark Hotel last week.

Referring to the Fianna Fail dissidents, Dr O’Brien said that while Jack Lynch was a pacifist he was also the leader of a party which included men who were gambling on the brink of war in a bid to bring themselves back into power.

On a recent statement by the Northern Catholic Bishops which posed the question “Who in their sane senses thought they could bomb a million Protestants into a United Ireland”.

Dr O’Brien said that at that time there were members of the Government party who were prepared to speculate towards war and were also a source of encouragement to people who adopted this violent approach to the Northern Ireland situation.

For this reason, it was absolutely urgent to seek an alternative government and a method of changing the Government of the country into safer hands, he said.

EXPLOSION

A quick decision to turn off a lighted gas prevented almost certain death when three people were burned, two of them seriously, after an explosion rocked the Harbour Bar, Thomastown.

The accident occurred when leaking gas from a cylinder, which was being attached to a cooker, was ignited by a naked flame. It happened just as Mrs Joan Myler, wife of the proprietor Mr James Myler, turned off the gas.

The explosion blew out a door and a number of windows and caused extensive damage to the property.

Mrs Myler and two others were rushed by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital, where they were treated for severe face, arm and leg burns.

OLD MILL TO CLOSE

Browne’s Mill at Greenville, Kilmacow, which had been in operation for almost 100 years, is to close at the end of November. Ten employees will become redundant.

In the old times Kilmacow parish had eight mills, of which Browne’s was the last. It was owned by the Pilworth family, Thomastown, who purchased it from Browne’s in 1913.