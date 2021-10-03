Family living on offer - bungalow with a glorious garden for sale in Johnstown

This lovely bungalow, located on a c. 1 acre site on the outskirts of the village, was built in the 1970s and has been well maintained
Pat Gannon Auctioneers have brought this Johnstown home to market.
Accommodation includes entrance hallway, kitchen, dining room, sitting room and four bedrooms and bathroom.
The entrance hallway features solid timber flooring, hot press and stairs to the attic. The kitchen has oak units at floor and eye level and includes dishwasher and electric cooker. Doors lead to the rear garden, dining room and the hallway.
The dining room is a light-filled room while the sitting room, the heart of the home, is finished with a stone fireplace with shelves built-in to both sides.
The property has lawns front and rear with a small orchard to the rear of the site. A detatched garage to the rear houses the boiler house, while there is also a storage shed.
Further information is available from Pat Gannon Auctioneers, 55 John Street, tel 056-7723298 or email info@gannonauctioneers.com
Dublin Road
Johnstown
Co Kilkenny
E41 RK37
Asking Price: €275,000
BER Rating: D1
