Charming home for sale in the heart of Stoneyford village

Saint Jude’s is a charming three bedroom detached bungalow superbly located in the heart of Stoneyford village. The property will appeal to buyers looking for a home in a quiet and leafy location convenient to all local amenities.

The accommodation extends to 77 square metres (828 square feet) and comprises: entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.



The property is fully walled to the front with a vehicular and pedestrian entrance.

A tarmacadam driveway provides secure off-street parking for two cars. The front garden is laid in a neat lawn bordered by mature shrubs and flowering plants.

A wooden vehicular entrance gate gives access to the rear garden at the end of the driveway. There is also a wooden pedestrian side gate at the left hand side of the property.

The sunny and private West-facing rear garden (measuring 60ft L x 70ft W approx) is a real selling point for this property. There is potential to extend to the side and the rear subject to planning permission. A mature lawn is bordered by mature trees and herbaceous planting. A steel garden shed is positioned at the end of the garden. A large tarmacadam patio area to the rear is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining.



Marino Drive is a quiet cul-de-sac located just off the main street in Stoneyford village. There are many amenities in Stoneyford village, including Scoil Chairáin Naofa primary school, Malzard’s Bar, Knockdrinna Café and Walshe’s convenience store. Stoneyford is an attractive and engaged community with its own soccer club, running club and many activities operating out of the popular community centre. The property is in close proximity of Thomastown, Kells and Bennettsbridge. The magnificent Mount Juliet Estate and Golf Club is a five-minute drive.

View of this property is highly recommended. Further information from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904, or email john@sfmccreery.com

Saint Jude’s

3 Merino Drive

Stoneyford

Co Kilkenny

R95 W9P8

Asking price : €250,000

BER: D1