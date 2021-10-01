Search

01/10/2021

Two Kilkenny organisations receive over €230,000 in funding over pandemic

KILKENNY

Deputy John McGuinness has welcomed the announcement

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Over €2 million in funding is to be provided to community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises, which have seen their incomes suffer as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, following a Government announcement this morning.

Two local organisations will receive funding of €230, 366, according to Deputy John McGuinness.

The SOS in Kilkenny will receive €124,000 for the development of dynamic, person-centered projects across the organisation while St Patricks Centre will receive €24, 872 for staff training and €56, 498 to purchase modified vehicles.

Welcoming the news, Deputy John McGuinness described it as 'positive' and added that such funding was vital for the organisations.

“This is very positive news this morning as this funding is badly needed after such a difficult 18 months. Organisations like St Patrick's and the SOS do fantastic work and we are fortunate to have them so its vital that we ensure they have the funding to progress."
 
 
 
 
 

Mary Cody

