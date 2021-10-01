Search

01/10/2021

It's 'back to black and amber' as Kilkenny Day approaches

Bunting is up - don't forget to get dressed up and be in with a chance to win prizes

Black and amber bunting is up around the city

Kilkenny People

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Get your black and amber attire ready for Kilkenny Day!

Streets are already bedecked in bunting as Kilkenny prepares for October 10. Organisers are encouraging everyone to get out and about on #kilkennyday and celebrate. Dress your business, yourself and your pets and get out and show pride in your county colours.

Post your pictures tagging @KilkennyDay and use #KilkennyDay to be in with the chance to win some great prizes! Winners will be announced on the Kilkenny Day Facebook page. Categories:* Shop Window * Community * Individual * Group * Pet. 

There are lots of events to enjoy on the day around #kilkenny city and county, including live music concerts, movie screenings, tours trails and talks, community, clubs and council expo food and craft markets, heritage sites open days, Kilkenny podcasts, festival in a van and much much more!

