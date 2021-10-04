People in Kilkenny urged to Walk for your Wellbeing on Mental Health Day

In the lead up to this year’s World Mental Health Day, Conor O’Keeffe, ultramarathon runner who is a passionate spokesperson for positive mental health, has been announced as the new ambassador for Walk in My Shoes.

On October 10, for World Mental Health Day, Conor will be joining Walk in My Shoes, the flagship awareness-raising campaign of St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, in encouraging everyone, no matter where they are in the country, to put on their finest funky shoes and get in to nature to walk for their wellbeing.

Speaking about joining Walk in My Shoes as ambassador, Conor said: “I am looking forward to working with Walk in My Shoes over the coming year to raise awareness of mental health, tackle mental health stigma, and to most importantly, encourage everyone to find ways that they can mind their own mental health and foster wellbeing in their day-to-day lives.

As someone who has experienced mental health difficulties for many years, from my late teens and in to my 20s, I know the importance of seeking help for your mental health, if required, and finding ways to nurture your wellbeing. I am delighted to be taking part in this year’s World Mental Health Day, encouraging everyone to take some time for themselves, or with their loved ones, to focus on positivity, wellbeing and to reconnect.”