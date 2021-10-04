Search

04/10/2021

New book celebrates 'Old Kilkenny' in Colour

A member of the winning 1922 All-Ireland Kilkenny team. Source: National Library of Ireland

Sian Moloughney

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The No.1 book in Ireland last year was the Irish published phenomenon OLD IRELAND IN COLOUR. This month sees the publication of its sequel OLD IRELAND IN COLOUR 2 - which once again features amazing historical images painstakingly colourised and restored, accompanied by an informative and accessible short commentary.

Two images from Co. Kilkenny are featured in the new book - reflecting the county's hurling heritage and giving us a glimpse at the city centre a century ago!

Above: High Street c.1872–1914. Source: National Library of Ireland

Old Ireland in Colour 2 further celebrates the rich history of Ireland  and the Irish people, from all walks of life, with all 32 counties represented across the full-colour title.

The book is divided into  six sections under the broad headings of Politics and Revolution,  Children and School, Working Life, Sport and Leisure, Ireland and  the World, and Urban and Rural Scenes. With over 150 superb images, once again accompanied by insightful captions, the book is  the perfect portrait of life in Ireland throughout the nineteenth and  twentieth centuries. 

From the chaos of the revolutionary period to the simple beauty of  the islands, from the iconic to the domestic, there is something new  and inspiring to be gleaned from every single page.

