04/10/2021

Kilkenny's exciting new Catwalk art trail ready to be unveiled

21 wonderful Kilkenny Cat sculptures have been illustrated by some of Ireland’s most talented artists

KILKENNY

The trail will go live for Kilkenny Day

The Kilkenny Catwalk 2021 is a fantastic arts trail of 21 wonderful Kilkenny Cat sculptures which have been illustrated by some of Ireland’s most talented artists, mainly local, for public display in and around Kilkenny City.

The trail will go live for Kilkenny Day on Sunday, October 10, and remain in place until Easter 2022. The project is a partnership between Kilkenny Civic Trust and Kilkenny County Council which can be engaged with outdoors, regardless of restrictions, and has been designed to support and bring local businesses, arts and community together, attract visitors to Kilkenny and create footfall in sculpture host locations and throughout the city.

The project also provides a new and exciting activity and walking route around the city for families and people of all ages and supports the Keep Well Campaign.

The model is a 5ft tall fibreglass resin sculpture based on The Secret of Kells character, Pangur Bán, created by four-time Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Emmy nominated Kilkenny-based animation studio, Cartoon Saloon . 

The art and the artists
Most of the artists are local with a mix of high-profile artists and community groups participating in the project. Along the Catwalk of 21 sculptures there are a number of fantastic themes including; an age-friendly cat, a cat designed by a local youth group, a Cartoon Saloon designed cat and a hurling and camogie themed cat signed by both Kilkenny teams which you can enter a raffle to win.

The stories behind the creations

The project team were really keen to engage with the local community during the lockdown period in 2021 and to offer some outlet for various groups to link with their peers and immerse themselves in a unique lockdown project;

Our local Age Friendly group designed and developed an age friendly cat working with artist Paul Bokslag to create a wonderfully themed Age Friendly Cat!

Local Youth Group, Ossory Youth came on board and immersed themselves in the design and creation of a young peoples cat in collaboration with artist Joanne Moore.
 Cartoon Saloon themselves got their own wonderfully talented illustrators to work
on a pangur ban model and produced their own Catwalk Cat.
 We also put out a call for emerging artists to come on board and exciting
emerging artist Graham Carew has produced a delightful cat for the trail.

