04/10/2021

Kilkenny audiences set to be wowed by The Beauty Queen of Leenane

The Beauty Queen of Leenane will be performed at The Watergate this Saturday

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny audiences will be wowed this weekend when a modern Irish masterpiece is performed on the Watergate stage for one night only.
Four Rivers Theatre Company brings ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ to the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny this Saturday (October 9).
The Beauty Queen of Leenane is a blackly comic modern Irish classic from renowned playwright and Golden Globe-winning filmmaker Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri).
The play tells the story of the manipulative Mag and her virginal daughter Maureen as they play out a battle of mutual loathing against the beautiful but unforgiving backdrop of the Connemara hills.
Ben Barnes will direct a top-notch cast including Irish stage legend Marion O’Dwyer as Mag, with Sarah Madigan, Mark Fitzgerald and Tiernan Messitt-Greene.
A stellar creative team includes Tony award-winning scenic designer Todd Rosenthal, Waterford’s Bridgerton star Jamie Beamish for sound design, lighting by Nick McCall and Mae Leahy on costumes.
Tickets for The Beauty Queen of Leenane are available online at watergatetheatre.com or by calling 056 7761674.
Four Rivers is supported by the Arts Council, Waterford City & County Council, Kilkenny County Council, Wexford County Council and Creative Ireland.

