Breaking: Garda investigation into firework attack on Kilkenny home

Gardai in Kilkenny have launched into an attack on a home in the city on Monday night.
A lit firework was put through a letterbox at a property on Mcdonagh Street in the city at 9.20pm.
Smoke damage was caused to the exterior of the property. No one was injured in the attack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardai.
