07/10/2021

Plenty of excitement right around the county for Kilkenny Day on Sunday

KILKENNY

Mayor Andrew McGuinness and Kilkenny Day festival manager Marian Flannery with one of the Pangur Ban Catwalk sculptures

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

The city will be certainly be hopping but there are also lots of events happening around the county on Sunday for Kilkenny Day.

The excellent Festival in a Van will be on the road with performances in Callan, Ballyragget and Castlecomer during the day.

The Discovery Park in Castlecomer will host a number of events, with local heritage sites opening their doors too. Take a free coalmining tour or become a nature detective.

There will be a viewing of the special Inside Out Upside Down video on the history of Tullaghought Church after 9.30am Mass.

This is only a small taster of the Kilkenny Day events. There is so much to get out and discover this weekend! See the Kilkenny Day pull-out in this week's Kilkenny People for the full programme or visit kilkenny.ie. Most events are free but some are ticketed, tickets are available on www.watergatetheatre.ie.  

So put on your black and amber and have a great weekend! 

Local News

