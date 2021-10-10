Kilkenny Day is here! Put on your black and amber and get out and enjoy all that's on offer

Kilkenny Day is here at last! With something for locals and visitors of all ages and interests, today (Sunday) is a day not to be missed.

Make sure you are wearing your county colours with pride. Take a pic and tag @KilkennyDay on social media and use the #KilkennyDay to be in with a chance to win some great prizes! There are prizes for best shop, group, pet, community and individual.

And while you’re out and about enjoying all the entertainment on offer, why not take a stroll down Kieran Street and snap a selfiep, post it using #KilkennyDay and #KieranStreet to be in with the chance to win even more prizes. With vouchers from 20 different vendors on offer there are plenty of chances to win!

Speaking of black and amber (you might notice a theme here!) the schools of Kilkenny will be donning their black and amber on Friday as they ride their bikes to school. In association with Cycle Kilkenny and in celebration of Kilkenny Day, pupils are encouraged to put on their Kilkenny jerseys and take the green route to school.

Today, Castle Park, Parade and Canal square will be hubs of activity, with the Medieval Mile Museum, Butler Gallery, Rothe House and Kieran Street joining in on the action too.

Festival in a Van will be on the road with performances in Callan, Ballyragget and Castlecomer. The Discovery Park in Castlecomer will host a number of events, with local heritage sites opening their doors too. Déise Medieval will show you how Vikings lived, you can press your own apple juice on the Parade, and explore your city through art on the Catwalk trail. Kilkenny Tourism Ambassadors will be on the ground to point you in the right direction and help you make the most out of your day.

Most events are free but some are ticketed, tickets are available on www.watergatetheatre.ie. See kilkenny.ie or @KilkennyDay on social media. Please note, that if you already booked tickets but can no longer attend please inform the Watergate so they can pass on the tickets for someone else to enjoy.

The Castle Park will play host to two incredible concerts celebrating local professional and emerging Kilkenny musicians on Sunday afternoon. The final events in the ‘local live’ series, which showed the depth and breadth of Kilkenny musical talent, will feature a special selection of local Kilkenny artists along with The Kilkennys and Jerry Fish as headline acts. Tickets for this event are now sold out, but as mentioned those who can no longer attend are asked to return their tickets or pass them on.

Developing the next generation of Kilkenny musical talent Music Generation Kilkenny is delighted to offer a range of musical instrument taster sessions on the Parade this Kilkenny Day. A great opportunity for children and young people to try an instrument in small group settings with professional musician educators. Spaces are still available for some instruments on these short introduction sessions. Full list of instruments and times are available on www.watergatetheatre.ie .

The Ros Tapestry is an incredible piece of collaborative work that has involved over 150 embroiders from the South East. The completed panels are currently on show in Kilkenny Castle, with the last panel depicting the ‘Battle of the Kingdom of Ossory’ being worked on in public view in Rothe House. The artist, researcher, historian and designer of the Ros Tapestry panels Ann Griffin Bernstorff will host a talk about the Tapestry in Rothe House at 2pm on Kilkenny Day.

Learn about the story behind it and the collaborative effort of the volunteers that has brought it to life. Stitchers will also talk about their experience and answer questions on the day. Tickets are still available for this event at www.watergatetheatre.ie

Kilkenny Day is all about celebrating our community and county. A great way to do that is to get out and explore the great things your county has to offer. Kilkenny Day is a great opportunity to get out and try something new, or maybe revisit somewhere old.

Kilkenny is awash with heritage sites and places of interest, many of which are hosting special activities or open days to celebrate Kilkenny Day. Rothe House is offering a free guided tour at noon, Butler Gallery have free guided tours throughout the day, The Medieval Mile Museum have a special Black and Amber Lego Hunt, and Kilkenny Castle is free but ticketed. More information on these special offers and more will be available @KilkennyDay on facebook.

Put on your black and amber and have a great weekend!