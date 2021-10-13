John Carey, Gowran, passes away

Rest in peace
The death has occurred of John Carey, Demense, Gowran, Kilkenny.
Pre-deceased by his wife Maura and sons John and Thomas, John died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his children, DJ, Jack, Kieran, Martin, Catriona, Liz and Aisling. His brother Martin, sister Peggy and beloved grandchildren.
Reposing at this home on Thursday, October 14, 4-7pm and removal to Church of the Assumption, Gowran on Friday, October 15 for requiem mass at 11am and burial in the adjoining cemetery. According to current government guidelines the church has a limited capacity of 50%. Mass can be viewed on Gowran Parish Facebook page. Contributions if desired to Kilkenny Home Care team.
