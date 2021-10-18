Search

18/10/2021

Kilkenny's Malcolm Noonan welcomes fines for environmental destruction

TD Malcolm Noonan

TD Malcolm Noonan

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD has welcomed a number of recent fines convictions for destruction of hedgerows and woodland during bird nesting season.

“I welcome these convictions, and the strong messages they send on the consequences of wildlife crime – in these cases, significant fines and a 20% penalty on farm payments," said the Kilkenny TD.

"I also welcome the judges’ comments in highlighting the importance of Section 40, the need to protect our wildlife and habitats, and the responsibility landowners have in ensuring their actions comply with that objective.”

Minister Noonan was speaking after two cases, heard recently in the District Courts. At a sitting of Ballina District Court, a Mayo farmer was fined €4,000 and received a 20% penalty to his farm payments for the destruction of vegetation over an area of approximately 1.9 acres during bird nesting season. At Nenagh District Court, a Galway farmer was convicted and fined €3,000 for destroying 755 meters of hedgerows and 0.7acres of scrub woodland at a farm in County Tipperary.

