Well done: Kilkenny Lions support nine local causes

Nine local charities have received cheques from the Kilkenny Lions Club at a presentation in Butler House, Kilkenny.

Lions Club President Eddie Holohan thanked the Lions partners, KCLR and the Kilkenny People, whose vital support makes many of the fundraising events possible. He also expressed the Lions’ gratitude to the people and business community of Kilkenny who have generously supported the various Lions fund raising events throughout the past 12 months.

He referred to the Lions policy of distributing funds throughout County Kilkenny and said that they were very happy to assist such worthy organisations. He thanked the Lions Committee for organising this event and in particular Philip O’Neill, Marie Kennedy and Philip Tierney.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty said that Kilkenny Lions Club has a long history of helping local organisations, with the club distributing over €800,000 to over 100 organisations over the past 18 years. She acknowledged the incredible charity work and community engagement of the Lions Club throughout County Kilkenny.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness paid tribute to the Lions for their great work in assisting local organisations over the years and said that the people of Kilkenny were very thankful to them.

He also thanked the voluntary work of the organisations who were receiving cheques, as they play a huge role in improving the services available in their communities.

The nine recipients were:

 Family Carers Ireland

 Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare

 Alzheimer’s Society Kilkenny

 South East Radiotherapy Trust-SERT

 L’Arche

 Cois Nore Cancer Support

 Gowran Day Care Centre

 Kilkenny Bereavement Support

 Sub Aqua Kilkenny