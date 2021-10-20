Emergency services attend M9 incident

Emergency services are in attendance at an incident on the M9 motorway this morning - two people have been airlifted from the scene.
Several units of the fire brigade and a number of ambulances attended the scene, in the southbound lane close to the Castledermot exit, between junctions 4 and 5.
The motorway is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
In a video (below)shared by KCLR a helicopter can also be seen in attendance.
Eye witness has sent KCLR the following from this morning's M9 crash scene. More on air. pic.twitter.com/2Rp5VcR0ZO— KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) October 20, 2021
This is a developing story and we will update it as information becomes available.
