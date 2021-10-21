Search

21/10/2021

Kilkenny's Lynne McCormack appointed new general manager of FRS Recruitment

She will be responsible for strategic growth and development of one of Ireland’s leading recruitment businesses

KILKENNY

Kilkenny's Lynne McCormack

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Lynne McCormack has been appointed as the new general manager of FRS Recruitment, one of Ireland’s leading recruitment businesses.

In her new role she will be responsible for the strategic growth and development of FRS Recruitment, maintaining a quality centric focus on clients and candidates. 

FRS Recruitment operates 10 offices across Ireland with locations in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Tipperary, Limerick, Kerry, Kilkenny, Offaly, Cavan and Roscommon. A 100% Irish business, FRS Recruitment is part of the FRS Network – the social enterprise co-operative. 

Ms McCormack will succeed Colin Donnery who will be taking over as Group CEO of FRS Network. Before taking this position, Ms McCormack had been Head of Operations with FRS Recruitment. She joined FRS in 2015 and has also served as National Employer Service Manager with Turas Nua. 

Her career in recruitment began in Scotland in 2005, working with Nuparc where she specialised in the oil and gas sector, while supporting domestic and international markets. From there she held a number of roles in Ireland focusing on foreign direct investment. 

Based in Kilkenny, Ms McCormack is a graduate of the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT).

“I’m honoured and delighted to be taking on the role of General Manager with FRS Recruitment," said Ms McCormack.

"Our clients and candidates know that if they engage with FRS they will find the right solution for their needs – be it securing top calibre talent or securing an exciting and rewarding new role.

“Our focus on not just delivering, but on finding the best match has been a central tenet of everything we do in FRS Recruitment. This has allowed us to grow into one of the leading recruitment businesses in the country and we don’t intend to change that approach. We will work to ensure that emphasis on quality continues to be at the centre of everything we for all our clients and candidates." 

