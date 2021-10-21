Search

Kilkenny businesses urged to avail of free energy audits and improve sustainability

Alexandra Hamilton, Senior Energy Engineer with 3cea

Mary Cody

Businesses in Kilkenny can now access free energy audits under the Climate Active Neighbourhoods Capitalisation Project (CANCap). 

Offered by energy experts, 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea), the free audits aim to help businesses improve sustainable measures and reduce costs. Businesses in Kilkenny are urged to sign-up as there are only 150 free energy audits available. 

3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea) has arranged a free online information session on Tuesday, November 2 at midday to explain who can apply for the free energy audits, what SMEs can expect from it and how to apply for one of the limited places available. To attend, please register https://bit.ly/CANCapSME

The CANCap energy audit is available for free to businesses with fewer than 50 employees in the Southeast region from the following sectors:

- Nursing homes and healthcare providers
- Food producers, farm foods plants
- Convenience grocery stores and supermarkets
- Office blocks and property management companies
 

The audits are offered exclusively by 3 Counties Energy Agency having become Irish members of the global network, the Climate Alliance, based in Germany, a partnership of nine EU countries working together for climate action.  

 Alexandra Hamilton, Senior Energy Engineer with 3cea said:

"The free audits are an opportunity for businesses to reduce energy usage and costs, lower their CO2 emissions and make a very positive impact on climate change. Following completion of an audit, the business will receive an energy usage report. 3cea will advise on how to reduce energy bills and develop practical, sustainable energy measures. Companies may also qualify for further grant assistance for upgrades such as solar panels, energy-efficient heating or cooling systems, insulation, or upgrade to LED lighting. Our auditors will always advise on any grants that may be available."

