Blue skies and sunshine for the official opening of Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park

Public representatives, council officials and members of the local community gathered to mark the official opening of The Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park last Thursday.

The amenity includes a playground, a meeting point for teenagers, outdoor gym, kickabout area, walking track, tree planting, a wildflower meadow and a terraced seating area for informal gatherings and events. Local residents were involved in the planning and design of the Park through a very successful public consultation process carried out by Kilkenny County Council.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Fidelis Doherty, elected members of Kilkenny County Council, Mayor of Waterford City and County Council, Cllr. Joe Kelly and invited guests and members of the local community attended the event.

Funding

The Park secured funding from Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government under the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF) together with funding from Kilkenny County Council and Waterford City and County Council.

Speaking at the event, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Fidelis Doherty explained that the benefits of the Park to the community are far reaching.

“This Neighbourhood Park is a welcoming addition to our parks and green spaces and will play a major role in improving the health and well-being of the people of Kilkenny and Waterford. The new play area is also a fantastic addition for our children to explore and have fun.

“With South East Greenway cycling and walking route from Waterford to New Ross which passes close to the Park currently under construction, the future is certainly bright in terms of the availability of amenity facilities for both local residents and visitors to Ferrybank,” she said.

Much-loved

The Park opened for use in October last year and is already much loved by local residents which is evident in the numbers using the facility.

Mayor of Waterford City and County Council, Cllr. Joe Kelly, in addressing those at the event said: “Waterford City and County Council are delighted and proud to be associated with this Project. It is a wonderful addition to community life in the Ferrybank area. It is great to see projects like this come to fruition and I know the Park will have a long-lasting and positive impact on the lives of local residents,” he said and congratulated all involved in the project for making it a resounding success for Ferrybank.