100 in an 80 zone: Two Kilkenny speeders caught by gardaí on Slow Down Day

Garda social media posted this pic yesterday
At least two motorists were detected by gardaí speeding on Kilkenny roads yesterday during the 24 hours of National Slow Down Day.
Examples of motorists detected putting themselves and others at risk include:
Nationally, an Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 192,333 vehicles and detected 419 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.
An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.
Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Fidelis Doherty and Mayor of Waterford City, Cllr. Joe Kelly, with Elected Members of Kilkenny and Waterford City and County Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.