Man arrested and €460,000 worth of cannabis seized as vehicle stopped on M9 Motorway

Picture: Waterford/Carlow/Kilkenny Gardai
A man has been arrested and cannabis with a value of €460,000 has been seized after gardaí stopped a vehicle on the M9 Motorway in the Carlow area.
Members attached to Carlow Detective Unit conducted the stop and search of a vehicle travelling on the M9 motorway yesterday (Saturday). During the course of the search cannabis with an estimated value of upwards of €460,000 was recovered.
The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with this seizure and detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. The investigation is ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.