Kilkenny's Ali Comerford to play intimate gig in the city

A Kilkenny-based singer and multi-instrumentalist will bring her unique style of music to Kilkenny audiences at an intimate gig in the city this week.

Ali Comerford will be taking to the stage in Cleere’s Bar and Theatre this evening (Wednesday) as part of ‘The Lámh Chúnta Series’. The performance will start at 8pm and tickets cost €15.

Born and raised in Kilkenny, Ali Comerford discovered her love for music at the age of four, when she began studying and practicing classical music. After obtaining a Masters of Violin Performance from London’s Royal College of Music, she relocated to New York, completing a Masters of Music in Viola Performance at the Manhattan School of Music on scholarship.

Having toured the world performing viola in classical ensembles for fourteen years, the Jenkinstown native moved back to Kilkenny in January 2020. She has since recorded her debut album of original folk-based but classically influenced songs.

Her journey in music has seen her perform in the likes of New York’s Carnegie Hall, London’s Royal Albert Hall and Dublin’s National Concert Hall. She has toured the world with Lincoln Center Stage, playing sold out shows around Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

After coming home and realising that she felt the need to create her own music, she released her debut single ‘He Knows’ and, in May of this year she released her second single ‘Knots’, a song that she says she wrote about her struggles with anxiety.

Ali Comerford also released her debut album of the same name; ‘Knots’ in July.

For more information or to book a ticket to see Ali perform go to www.cleerestheatre.ie