Remembrance gathering in Kilkenny for Jo Jo Dullard

The annual remembrance gathering for Jo Jo Dullard will take place on Sunday, November 7 at noon.

The annual gathering will take place at the missing persons monument in the Castle Park.

"It’s important to keep Jo Jo’s memory alive in our hearts and our prayers," said Fr Willie Purcell, who with the Kilkenny Gospel Choir will lead the gathering for Jo Jo.

Kathleen Bergin Jo Jo's sister said: "We appreciate very much all the support and prayers for Jo-Jo and for our family."

Jo Jo Dullard is missing 26 years this November. Jo Jo was 21 years of age at the time of her disappearance. At the time that she disappeared she was making her way from Dublin back home to Callan. She made a phone call from a phone box in Moone, Kildare.

Every year on her anniversary family, friends, relatives, and neighbors of Jo Jo gather at the monument to remember her and to hope and pray for information on her. This is an opportunity for all of us to gather 26 years on to ensure that Jo Jo is not forgotten and the search for her will continue.