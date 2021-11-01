Search

01/11/2021

Remembrance gathering in Kilkenny for Jo Jo Dullard

Jo Jo Dullard is missing 26 years this November

Jo Jo

Missing Callan woman, Jo Jo Dullard

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

The annual remembrance gathering for Jo Jo Dullard will take place on Sunday, November 7 at noon.

The annual gathering will take place at the missing persons monument in the Castle Park.

"It’s important to keep Jo Jo’s memory alive in our hearts and our prayers," said Fr Willie Purcell, who with the Kilkenny Gospel Choir will lead the gathering for Jo Jo. 

Kathleen Bergin Jo Jo's sister said: "We appreciate very much all the support and prayers for Jo-Jo and for our family."

Jo Jo Dullard is missing 26 years this November. Jo Jo was 21 years of age at the time of her disappearance. At the time that she disappeared she was making her way from Dublin back home to Callan. She made a phone call from a phone box in Moone, Kildare.

Every year on her anniversary family, friends, relatives, and neighbors of Jo Jo gather at the monument to remember her and to hope and pray for information on her. This is an opportunity for all of us to gather 26 years on to ensure that Jo Jo is not forgotten and the search for her will continue.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media