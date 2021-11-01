Kilkenny ceremony of remembrance to take place at memorial in the Peace Park

John Kirwan will launch his new book Kilkenny Voices in the Great War 1914-18 - a limited edition
A short ceremony of remembrance will take place at the memorial in the Peace Park at 7.30pm on Thursday, November 11, hosted by the Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee.
People are invited to attend the ceremony, which will pay respect to the over 800 men and women from Kilkenny who died serving with the Allied Forces in World War I 1914 -1918.
A candle lighting ceremony will be followed by a prayer and poem. A piper's lament will be played then followed up with the bugler sounding Last Post and Reveille. Some wreaths will be laid down and before the ceremony closes the national anthem will be played.
After the ceremony, John Kirwan will launch his new book Kilkenny Voices in the Great War 1914-18 - a lovely publication and a limited edition. It will make a lovely Christmas present for someone interested in the families of County Kilkenny who fought in World War I.
This is an outdoor event and Covid restrictions will be in place.
