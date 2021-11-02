Tom Holden, Callan, has passed away

The late Tom Holden
The death has taken place of well known Callan businessman Tom Holden (Holden Aluminium Seamless Gutters Ltd), a former Fianna Fail national organiser and director of elections.
Peacefully after a short illness, at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 1.
Predeceased by his parents John and Sally and his brothers Liam and Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his brothers Bernard, Seamus, Pat, Henry and Richard, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday, 2nd November from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by removal to The Church of the Holy Cross, (Eircode R95 ED61), Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. A private cremation will take place afterwards.
House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donations can be made via the following link; https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie
The Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on the following link; https://youtu.be/vcvy8q4cF7I
