02/11/2021

McGuinness urges Kilkenny university consideration

'I am calling on Minister Harris to look at what Kilkenny has to offer,' says McGuinness

KILKENNY

Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

As word emerges of the establishment of a Technological University for South East in 2022, local TD John McGuinness has called for particular consideration to be given to Kilkenny.

The application for Technological University for South East designation was made jointly on April 30, 2021 on behalf of the Institute of Technology Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology (known as the TUSEI consortium) under the Technological Universities Act 2018.

Deputy John McGuinness said that while the announcement is very positive for the South East in general, he would make the argument that Kilkenny is best placed to facilitate such a development.

"I'm calling on Minister Harris to look at what Kilkenny has to offer in terms of its central location, the progress of developments such as the Abbey Quarter, the infrastructure we have now and projects that will come on stream in the near future. Kilkenny has progressed in leaps and bounds and we are absolutely ready for to establish a third level facility here," said Deputy McGuinness.

