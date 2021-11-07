Search

07/11/2021

Kilkenny Christmas Tree Festival is back in St Canice’s Cathedral

KILKENNY

A christmas tree in the cathedral

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

After a hugely successful online festival last year, the Christmas Tree Festival in St Canice’s Cathedral returns in-person from December 2- 7.

The exhibition will be designed by everyone — the artistic talent of Kilkenny and beyond. Community groups, organisations, families and individuals are invited to enter their unique tree designs to be part of this magical Christmas tree forest.

Entry forms can be downloaded from stcanicescathedral.ie and dropped back to the Cathedral or emailed to ChristmasTreeKK@gmail.com. This amazing forest will be open to the public from December 2.

Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy a stroll through a magical forest of unknown species of Christmas trees. Attendees can bring their friends and enjoy the seasonal atmosphere in the beautiful surrounds of the cathedral with music, stalls, teas, and crafts for children.

Those who plan to visit the festival may wish to make a donation of non-perishable food or toiletries to place on the Giving Tree, which will be donated to the more vulnerable in the Kilkenny community.

More information about The Christmas Tree Festival can be found on Facebook @KilkennyChristmasTree
Festival and keep an eye on www.yulefestkilkenny.ie for more information about the Yulefest programme.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media