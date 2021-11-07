Kilkenny Christmas Tree Festival is back in St Canice’s Cathedral

After a hugely successful online festival last year, the Christmas Tree Festival in St Canice’s Cathedral returns in-person from December 2- 7.

The exhibition will be designed by everyone — the artistic talent of Kilkenny and beyond. Community groups, organisations, families and individuals are invited to enter their unique tree designs to be part of this magical Christmas tree forest.

Entry forms can be downloaded from stcanicescathedral.ie and dropped back to the Cathedral or emailed to ChristmasTreeKK@gmail.com. This amazing forest will be open to the public from December 2.

Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy a stroll through a magical forest of unknown species of Christmas trees. Attendees can bring their friends and enjoy the seasonal atmosphere in the beautiful surrounds of the cathedral with music, stalls, teas, and crafts for children.

Those who plan to visit the festival may wish to make a donation of non-perishable food or toiletries to place on the Giving Tree, which will be donated to the more vulnerable in the Kilkenny community.

More information about The Christmas Tree Festival can be found on Facebook @KilkennyChristmasTree

Festival and keep an eye on www.yulefestkilkenny.ie for more information about the Yulefest programme.