Editorial: Celebrating our Kilkenny People of the Year once again

The stage is set for one of the great community events of the calendar, the annual Kilkenny People of the Year awards.

On Friday evening, the Newpark Hotel will be the place to be as this year’s category winners, sponsors and invited guests arrive for a reception, meal and an awards ceremony with MC Siobhan Donohoe.

The calibre of this group of winners is exceptional, and they have been chosen from all the very worthy nominations received by the People of the Year committee. The category winners hail from all corners of the county — the city, Ballyfoyle to Tullahought — as well as from all sectors of our community — the arts, heritage, sports, and more.

With the generous awards sponsors, we are delighted to be able to celebrate these hardworking and talented groups and individuals for all their efforts and triumphs. A hearty congratulations to all —it is well deserved.

This year will be extra special, because last year’s awards ceremony could not proceed due to the pandemic and the restrictions in place at the time. For some of those attending, it will be the first event of this style and size since before the pandemic, and a welcome return to some kind of normal, social outing, taking place in a safe setting in compliance with guidelines.

A sporting gesture

In a very sporting gesture, UPMC and Kilkenny GAA confirmed this week that healthcare workers will have free admission to the Kilkenny senior county final in UPMC Nowlan Park (see Kilkenny People Sport).

The move is a small ‘thank you’ to the healthcare workers in recognition of their efforts for community throughout the pandemic.

It’s no more than they deserve and here’s hoping for a spectacle befitting the occasion. It is one of the biggest days out in the Kilkenny hurling calendar, and we wish all involved the very best.