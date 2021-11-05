Search

05/11/2021

Editorial: Celebrating our Kilkenny People of the Year once again

KILKENNY

On Friday evening, the Newpark Hotel will be the place to be

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

editor@kilkennypeople.ie

The stage is set for one of the great community events of the calendar, the annual Kilkenny People of the Year awards.

On Friday evening, the Newpark Hotel will be the place to be as this year’s category winners, sponsors and invited guests arrive for a reception, meal and an awards ceremony with MC Siobhan Donohoe.

The calibre of this group of winners is exceptional, and they have been chosen from all the very worthy nominations received by the People of the Year committee. The category winners hail from all corners of the county — the city, Ballyfoyle to Tullahought — as well as from all sectors of our community — the arts, heritage, sports, and more.

With the generous awards sponsors, we are delighted to be able to celebrate these hardworking and talented groups and individuals for all their efforts and triumphs. A hearty congratulations to all —it is well deserved.

This year will be extra special, because last year’s awards ceremony could not proceed due to the pandemic and the restrictions in place at the time. For some of those attending, it will be the first event of this style and size since before the pandemic, and a welcome return to some kind of normal, social outing, taking place in a safe setting in compliance with guidelines.

A sporting gesture
In a very sporting gesture, UPMC and Kilkenny GAA confirmed this week that healthcare workers will have free admission to the Kilkenny senior county final in UPMC Nowlan Park (see Kilkenny People Sport).

The move is a small ‘thank you’ to the healthcare workers in recognition of their efforts for community throughout the pandemic.

It’s no more than they deserve and here’s hoping for a spectacle befitting the occasion. It is one of the biggest days out in the Kilkenny hurling calendar, and we wish all involved the very best.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media