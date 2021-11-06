Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal road incident in Freshford

Garda logo
Gardaí in Freshford are investigating a fatal road traffic incident that occurred on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford, Kilkenny in the early hours of Friday morning.
One male passenger aged 20 years was fatally injured. His body was removed from the scene to St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny where a post mortem will take place in due course.
Garda forensic collision investigators conducted an examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
In particular, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford between 2.45am and 3am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
TRY-UMPH! Kilkenny players celebrate scoring a try during Saturday afternoon’s Leinster League Division One game against Seapoint in Foulkstown. Pic: Mark Desmond
Megan Sherwood was part of the Kilkenny team who continued their good start to the season with a win over Our Lady’s Terenure in Dublin. Picture: Mark Desmond
The 2021 IFA Horse Project Team: Pat Todd, Anne Marie Burke, Tom Lane, Michael Doherty, Chairman Richard Kennedy, Maurice Smiddy, Dan O’Loughlin, Eamonn Sheena, Robert Malone
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.