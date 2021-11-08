Community Radio Kilkenny City scoops two golden gongs at Community Radio Ireland Awards 2021

Paul Brophy with Jack Byrne, Chair Community Radio Ireland
Community Radio Kilkenny City (CRKC) scooped two gold awards at the recent National Community Radio Awards, hosted by Community Radio Ireland (CRAOL).
The broadcasting team of Gavin Allman, Ann Nolan, Mick Cummins and Liam Kelly O’Rourke took gold for the About Kilkenny series, while Paul Brophy also collected gold for the programme Communities in Action.
The Community Radio Ireland Achievement Awards are an annual national event recognising the talents of broadcasters and producers involved in community radio stations around the country. Awards are bestowed for a wide variety of categories including documentaries, music and drama.
There was high praise for both programmes from the judges. In their citation, the National Commmunity Radio Awards panel said of About Kilkenny 'What a pleasure to listen to!'
“The scale and ambition of the (About Kilkenny) series, the quality of the final product and the particular talent and extraordinary dedication of Gavin Allman, the volunteer presenter of the series, who has overcome a range of challenges, to bring this series to fruition are inspiring.
Coordinating a series such as this has clearly been a massive team effort, as evidenced in the written entry, and has involved groups right across the community, all motivated by a real love of place.”
In their citation, the judges said of Communities in Action: “Well, presented, well researched and well representative of people and issues within the Kilkenny community. This programme deals with a range of topics and does so at a local level in a style that is informed, but informal and easy to listen to."
Speaking after the awards, CRKC Station Manager Declan Gibbons said, “I am delighted for CRKC and
our broadcasting teams to receive not one, but two gold awards this year at what is regarded as the
‘Oscars’ for national community radio. COVID-19 has been a challenge to everyone and proved to be a
big challenge for community radio stations, limiting our ability to be at the heart of the community as we
would normally be, and affecting our broadcasting team who are all volunteers.
Despite this, our team continued to inform, entertain and educate our listeners and it is particularly
gratifying to get such national recognition. I thank the whole team and offer my congratulations to
everyone behind these two gold awards. The pandemic has reinforced the importance of community and
community is at the heart of what CRKC does”.
From its base at Hebron Industrial Estate, CRKC broadcasts throughout Kilkenny city on 88.7FM. Visit
https://crkc.ie/
