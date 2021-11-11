Archbishop returns to Kilkenny for an evening prayer of thanksgiving

Bishop Denis Nulty and Archbishop Dermot Farrell. PICTURE: JOE CASHIN
Archbishop Dermot Farrell, a former Bishop of Ossory, returned to Kilkenny for an evening prayer of thanksgiving ceremony held in St Patrick’s Parish on Tuesday evening, on the Feast of the Dedication of the Lateral Basilica,
On December 29, 2020 Bishop Dermot Farrell, was appointed as Archbishop-elect of Dublin. His translation to Dublin, which took place on February 2, 2021, brought to an end his time as Bishop of Ossory, having journeyed with Ossory since his appointment on January 3, 2018. Due to the pandemic the Dioceses were unable to gather at that time to mark his translation and to give thanks for his ministry.
In the thanksgiving ceremony, which was presided by Bishop Denis Nulty, Apostolic Administrator, Ossory, he thanked Archbishop Dermot Farrell, Archdioces of Dublin on behalf of the Diocese of Ossory, for his ministry among us.
Muireann Ryan, Cantor and Sr Nuala Horan sang hymns, Sr Helen Maher, recited prayers, and readings were by Diarmuid Healy. Light refreshments, with Covid-19 restrictions were served afterwards in St Kieran's College.
