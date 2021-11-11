Santa confirms date for arrival into Kilkenny as more Yulefest events revealed

It’s confirmed! Santa is arriving in Kilkenny on Saturday, November 27. Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty put in the call to him just after he arrived back from COP26 (it took a little longer than expected since he left the reindeer at home).

“Santa is really excited to meet the children of Kilkenny,” says Cllr Doherty. “But he has a very special message this year – he wants all the children to know how important it is to think about our environmental impact and to make changes where we can. Cycling is great green option for getting around. So, boys and girls Santa wants you and your parents to get on your bikes and join him for Santa’s City Cycle around Kilkenny City.”

Yulefest is partnering with Cycle Kilkenny to help Santa on his journey to Kilkenny. Pedal power will transport Santa on his elf-powered cycling invention through the city centre. Artist and inventor, Paddy Bloomer, has designed the eco-elf mobile from recycled materials and six elves at a time will pedal-power this through the marble city streets.

“All young cyclists are invited to follow Santa on his journey so, light up your bike, your scooter or your wheels and meet us on Canal Square at 2pm on November 27 ready to leave with for Santa’s City Cycle at 3pm,” says Mayor Andrew McGuinness.

Santa’s journey will begin on the river where you can line the banks and watch him arrive by boat in to Canal Square, then jump on your bike and join him on his cycle, before arriving on the Parade to light up the Christmas tree and officially launch Yulefest 2021. There will be live music, digital fire dancers, Stormtroopers and more igniting the Kilkenny Christmas spirit and kicking off a full programme of Yulefest 2021 events.

Pre-registration for the cycle is essential - www.yulefestkilkenny.ie . All children must register to join Santa on his cycle and by registering you pledge to make an effort to make greener choices. Those who register and make the pledge will receive a special gift that can be collected on the day! Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian on the cycle.

Find out how and see the full programme at yulefestkilkenny.ie.