Search

12/11/2021

Fantastic lineup confirmed for Mayor’s Christmas Concert in Kilkenny's Watergate

The Kilkennys, Sola, Davey Long, Tomas Jackman, Gwen Blanch and Alizes School of Singing

KILKENNY

Mayor Andrew McGuinness with the Kilkennys

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

A fantastic selection of Kilkenny talent will provide a fun and entertaining night for the 2021 mayor's fundraiser.

Traditionally known as ‘The Mayor’s Coal Fund’, it’s a really important night for Kilkenny and raises significant funds for local charities. It’s also an important night in the social calendar of Yulefest — Christmas in Kilkenny.

The line-up includes: The Kilkennys, Sola, Davey Long, Tomas Jackman, Gwen Blanch and Alizes School of Singing - they will take to the stage at The Watergate Theatre on December 8 to kick off the Christmas festivities.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness, who is hosting the night, says there will be lots of surprises on the night.

“We have a fantastic line up with great musicians but we will also have some surprises on the night that will really add to the entertainment and the occasion,” he said.

“This is a great night and we are encouraging everyone to join in the celebrations, get dressed up and get the chance to meet and chat to people again - all socially distanced of course. We are inviting people to come early and enjoy the new outdoor space beside the Watergate which will be looking very festive.”

Mayor McGuinness said it had been a long time since there were social nights to look forward to, so he is encouraging everyone to get into the atmostphere and enjoy the night.

This year all funds raised will go into the Mayor's Christmas Fund and will be presented to Kilkenny’s Lions Club who will distribute it to St Vincent DePaul and local charity organisations.

“The Lions Club do incredible work on a continuous basis supporting people in need but also supporting local organisations that make a positive difference in Kilkenny. All money raised will help local people who are vulnerable and struggling at Christmas time,” said Mayor McGuinness.

“With the brilliant staff and crew at the Watergate led by director Joanna Cunningham, the fantastic entertainment and a very worthy local charity, it can only be a great night that we can all look forward to."

“The Watergate loves contributing to this great event every year and seeing all proceeds going to the very worthy charity recipient - this year The Lions Club. It is full of good will, entertainment and fun,” said Watergate director Joanna Cunningham.

DOORS
The Mayor’s Christmas Concert takes place in The Watergate Theatre on December 8. Doors open at 7pm with the first act on at 7.30pm. Tickets are €18 and go on sale from Friday, November 12, at watergatetheatre.com or in person/ over the phone at the box office, from 3pm-6pm, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays This event sells out every year so grab your tickets early.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media