15/11/2021

Beautiful Inistioge celebrates first gold in Tidy Towns

INISTIOGE

Times past: Judges during the Entente Florale judging in Inistioge. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Inistioge has been awarded a gold medal at the Tidy Towns 2021 awards ceremony for the first time.

The Inistioge TT committee wants to say well done to all the tireless volunteers and thank you to the whole community for all the years of support that helped achieve such a high standard.

"This is our first TT gold medal and it will go well with the gold medal we were awarded in the Entente Florale competition in 2018," said the committee.

"But the work doesn't stop and tickets for our Christmas fundraising raffle are now on sale."

Prizes include: 
Ceramic painting by Michael Holden
Limited edition print by Stacey Williams

View of the River Nore by Patrick  Donald. 
Silver and gemstone necklace by Eimear Vize. 

Three hampers . 
Voucher from Hair by Stella.
Voucher from The Woodstock Arms. 
Bottle of whisky.
Bottle of wine... and more!

Tickets on sale outside Everyday Shop from 10.30am – 2.30pm,  Sunday 14th Nov, 21st Nov and 28th Nov. The draw will take place on December 5 on the Square at 3.30pm. 

