Woman dies following road collision in south Kilkenny

One woman has died and three women are being treated in hospital following a road collision in south Kilkenny yesterday.
Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N25 at Gaulstown in Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny, yesterday, Wednesday 1st December 2021.
The incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm and involved two cars. The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three women, two aged in their 20s and one in her late teens, have been taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.
The road remains closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the N25 in Glenmore on Wednesday 1st December 2021 between 6:15pm and 6:40pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
